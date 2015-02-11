FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Telekom Austria says has room for acquisitions
February 11, 2015 / 10:50 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Telekom Austria says has room for acquisitions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Room for purchases in 3-digit million range -CEO

* America Movil to use T. Austria for Europe expansion

* No specific projects planned - CEO

* CEO sees strong Q1 after Q4 loss (Recasts with CEO comments)

VIENNA, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Telekom Austria has room for acquisitions in a three-digit million euro range, Chief Executive Hannes Ametsreiter said on Wednesday, adding there was no specific project in the pipeline.

The company is a unit of Carlos Slim’s America Movil . Mexican billionaire Slim has said he wants to use it as a base for further expansion into central and eastern Europe, where Telekom Austria already has operations in six countries including Bulgaria and Croatia.

Asked whether Telekom Austria was currently planning any acquisitions, CEO Ametsreiter told a news conference: “We can move in a range 3-digit million euro range. We have always said, we screen the market mainly in our footprint.”

Telekom Austria successfully finalised a cash call last November, raising 1 billion euros, with top shareholders Slim and Austria’s state holding company OIAG making full use of their allotments.

The firm is also using the money to reduce its debt, improve its infrastructure and boost its cash buffer.

The company reported a fourth-quarter loss of around 49 million euros ($55.44 million) late on Tuesday and said it expected revenue and underlying profit to grow in 2015 as it continues with cost-cutting measures.

Ametsreiter said he expected a strong first quarter in the current financial year.

$1 = 0.8839 euros Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; editing by Jason Neely and Pravin Char

