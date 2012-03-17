FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pecik says may raise Telekom Austria stake further
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
March 17, 2012 / 2:05 PM / 6 years ago

Pecik says may raise Telekom Austria stake further

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 17 (Reuters) - Investors led by Ronny Pecik may increase their stake in Telekom Austria by more than previously stated, according to an interview he gave to an Austrian newspaper.

“I can imagine drawing level with (Austria’s state holding company) OeIAG,” Kurier quoted Pecik as saying in an interview published on the newspaper’s website.

Pecik and his ally Naguib Sawiris have built a stake in Telekom of just over 20 percent. OeIAG is Telekom’s biggest investor with a 28.4 percent stake.

Another Austrian newspaper said last month that Pecik and Sawiris intend to boost their stake in Telekom Austria to 25 percent by mid-February.

Telekom Austria last month reported a net loss of 321.5 million euros for the fourth quarter of 2011 after taking a writedown linked to hyperinflation in Belarus.

The company operates in Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Liechtenstein, Macedonia, Serbia, and Slovenia. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Catherine Evans)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.