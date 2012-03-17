Pecik says may raise Telekom Austria stake further

FRANKFURT, March 17 (Reuters) - Investors led by Ronny Pecik may increase their stake in Telekom Austria by more than previously stated, according to an interview he gave to an Austrian newspaper.

“I can imagine drawing level with (Austria’s state holding company) OeIAG,” Kurier quoted Pecik as saying in an interview published on the newspaper’s website.

Pecik and his ally Naguib Sawiris have built a stake in Telekom of just over 20 percent. OeIAG is Telekom’s biggest investor with a 28.4 percent stake.

Another Austrian newspaper said last month that Pecik and Sawiris intend to boost their stake in Telekom Austria to 25 percent by mid-February.

Telekom Austria last month reported a net loss of 321.5 million euros for the fourth quarter of 2011 after taking a writedown linked to hyperinflation in Belarus.

The company operates in Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Liechtenstein, Macedonia, Serbia, and Slovenia. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Catherine Evans)