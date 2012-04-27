UPDATE 1-Telekom Austria major shareholders seek board seats

* Duo with 20 pct stake wants to join board

VIENNA, April 27 (Reuters) - Telekom Austria investor Ronny Pecik and his ally Naguib Sawiris are to seek seats on an expanded supervisory board, the company said on Friday, announcing an extra item for its annual meeting on May 23.

The company said in January that Pecik and Sawiris had built a stake of just over 20 percent via shares and call options. Austrian state holding company OeIAG is Telekom’s biggest investor with a 28.4 percent stake.

The extra agenda item proposes increasing to 10 from eight the number of board members elected by shareholders. Four labour representatives also get board seats.

Pecik was not immediately available for comment.

Telekom Austria shares closed 1.5 percent higher at 8.332 euros while the Stoxx European telecoms sector index was flat.

Pecik, who emigrated to Austria from Croatia as a child and trained as an electrician, has made his mark on other companies in which he built stakes with partners before selling again at a profit.

These included stainless steel group Boehler-Uddeholem, plant and equipment group VA Tech, and Switzerland’s Oerlikon , Ascom and Sulzer.

His tendency to build stakes under the radar by using derivatives - drawing on his experience as a former options trader at Bank Austria - caused uproar in Switzerland and prompted probes of whether he had violated disclosure rules.

Sawiris is one of Egypt’s richest men who built a fortune in the mobile phone business and is now a liberal politician. (Reporting by Michael Shields and Angelika Gruber; Editing by Erica Billingham)