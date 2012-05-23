FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
May 23, 2012 / 9:00 AM / 5 years ago

T. Austria investor Pecik says is fine with stake

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

VIENNA, May 23 (Reuters) - Telekom Austria AG shareholder Ronny Pecik would for now refrain from raising or lowering his stake of about 21 percent in the Austrian telecommunication group, he said on Wednesday.

Pecik could opportunistically buy some shares if prices fell but, “apart from that I‘m comfortable with where I stand,” Pecik said ahead of Telekom Austria’s annual shareholders meeting on Wednesday.

He also said he would refrain from pushing for a change in the group’s top management.

Should he win a seat on the supervisory board he would first seek to get a clear picture of the situation and would not “over night” demand that Chief Executive Hannes Ametsreiter and finance chief Hans Tschuden be replaced.

The telecoms company said in January that Pecik and his ally Naguib Sawiris had built a stake of just over 20 percent via shares and call options. Austrian state holding company OeIAG is Telekom’s biggest investor with a 28.4 percent stake.

According to media reports, Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim is eyeing a stake in Telekom Austria and is believed to have held initial talks with its two biggest investor groups.

Reporting by Angelika Gruber; Writing by Ludwig Burger

