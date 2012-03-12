FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pecik set to install COO at Telekom Austria - paper
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
March 12, 2012 / 5:00 PM / 6 years ago

Pecik set to install COO at Telekom Austria - paper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

VIENNA, March 12 (Reuters) - Telekom Austria is set to get a chief operating officer in a revamp that will give investor Ronny Pecik and his ally Naguib Sawiris supervisory board seats, Austrian paper Die Presse reported.

The paper, citing unidentified sources, said on Monday Pecik -- who with Sawiris has built a stake of just over 20 percent -- would get Georg Donaubauer installed as COO, joining chief executive Hannes Ametsreiter and finance director Hans Tschuden on the management board.

Donaubauer, 44, is strategy director at the group.

Pecik and Sawiris will get new supervisory board posts at the May 23 annual meeting, the paper said, bringing the number of board seats to 10. Pecik is also set to join the supervisory board’s steering committee, replacing Edith Hlawati, the paper said.

Telekom Austria would not comment. Pecik was not available to comment.

Austria’s OeIAG state holding company is Telekom’s biggest investor with a 28.4 percent stake. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Dan Lalor)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.