Pecik set to install COO at Telekom Austria - paper

VIENNA, March 12 (Reuters) - Telekom Austria is set to get a chief operating officer in a revamp that will give investor Ronny Pecik and his ally Naguib Sawiris supervisory board seats, Austrian paper Die Presse reported.

The paper, citing unidentified sources, said on Monday Pecik -- who with Sawiris has built a stake of just over 20 percent -- would get Georg Donaubauer installed as COO, joining chief executive Hannes Ametsreiter and finance director Hans Tschuden on the management board.

Donaubauer, 44, is strategy director at the group.

Pecik and Sawiris will get new supervisory board posts at the May 23 annual meeting, the paper said, bringing the number of board seats to 10. Pecik is also set to join the supervisory board’s steering committee, replacing Edith Hlawati, the paper said.

Telekom Austria would not comment. Pecik was not available to comment.

Austria’s OeIAG state holding company is Telekom’s biggest investor with a 28.4 percent stake. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Dan Lalor)