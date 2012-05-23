Pecik joins Telekom Austria board, Sawiris drops out

VIENNA, May 23 (Reuters) - Telekom Austia’s shareholders voted on Wednesday to elect major investor Ronny Pecik to the company’s supervisory board. His ally Naguib Sawiris withdrew his candidacy for a board seat at the last minute.

The two have a combined stake of around 21 percent in the company. Pecik’s election comes as the company increased to nine from eight the number of board members elected by shareholders. Four labour representatives also get board seats. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Angelika Gruber)