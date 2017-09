VIENNA, Oct 19 (Reuters) - America Movil unit Telekom Austria reiterated on Monday its 2015 outlook of broadly flat revenues and its plans to invest between 700 million euros and 750 million euros ($793-849 million) this year.

Comparable earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell almost 7 percent in the third quarter to 386.4 million euros, it said. ($1 = 0.8832 euros) (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla)