FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Telekom Austria Q4 core profit falls 5 percent
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
February 28, 2013 / 6:16 AM / 5 years ago

Telekom Austria Q4 core profit falls 5 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Telekom Austria reported core earnings fell 5 percent to 319 million euros ($418 million) for the fourth quarter as its Austrian and Bulgarian businesses struggled.

Sales edged up 0.2 percent to 1.118 billion euros in the quarter, the company said on Thursday.

Telekom Austria reiterated its outlook for sales to fall to around 4.1 billion euros this year from 4.3 billion in 2012, and said it still intended to pay a dividend of 0.05 euros for 2012 and 2013. ($1 = 0.7628 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Michael Shields)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.