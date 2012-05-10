FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Telekom Austria keeps outlook, core earnings slip
May 10, 2012

Telekom Austria keeps outlook, core earnings slip

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, May 10 (Reuters) - Telekom Austria AG reported first-quarter core profit marginally above market expectations and maintained its 2012 outlook on Thursday.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 8.9 percent to 361.4 million euros ($467.3 million) versus the average estimate of 356 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

It cited “intensified competition in Austria, Bulgaria and Croatia as well as macroeconomic headwinds in the CEE (central and eastern Europe) region” as factors weighing on results.

$1 = 0.7733 euros Reporting by Michael Shields

