Telekom Austria reports stable core profit in Q3
November 14, 2012

Telekom Austria reports stable core profit in Q3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Telekom Austria reported stable core profit for the third quarter on Wednesday as strong landline operations and cost savings compensated for a weak mobile performance in Austria and Bulgaria.

The Austrian firm reported earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 410 million euros ($521 million) for the quarter to end-September, better than the 379 million average forecast in a Reuters poll of 10 analysts.

Sales slipped 1.6 percent to 1.09 billion euros, worse than the 1.12 billion euros Reuters poll average.

The company reiterated its 2012 forecast and expected dividend payout of 0.05 euros per share for 2012 and 2013. ($1 = 0.7867 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

