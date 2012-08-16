Telekom Austria cuts guidance on tough economy

VIENNA, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Telekom Austria cut its full-year guidance on Thursday, saying price erosion and regulation continued to weigh on its performance, while a tough economic environment was expected to persist in the second half of the year.

It now expects full-year sales of 4.2 billion euros ($5.2 billion) versus an earlier forecast of about 4.4 billion euros, and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 1.4-1.45 billion euros instead of 1.5 billion.

It maintained its 2012 dividend target of 0.38 euros per share. ($1 = 0.8142 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Michael Shields)