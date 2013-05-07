FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Telekom Austria beats forecasts, keeps outlook
May 7, 2013 / 4:17 PM / in 4 years

Telekom Austria beats forecasts, keeps outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, May 7 (Reuters) - Telekom Austria beat analysts’ estimates with a 7 percent drop in first-quarter core earnings as it retained high-spending customers and cut costs, it said on Tuesday.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell to 337 million euros ($441 million), beating the average estimate of 323 million euros in a Reuters poll.

Telekom Austria stuck to its forecast for sales to fall to about 4.1 billion euros this year and said price competition would remain intense in its main mobile markets including Austria. ($1 = 0.7642 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Michael Shields)

