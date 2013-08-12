FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Telekom Austria trims capex forecast, Q2 in line
Sections
Featured
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
August 12, 2013 / 5:16 AM / in 4 years

Telekom Austria trims capex forecast, Q2 in line

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Telekom Austria trimmed its forecast for 2013 capital expenditure and reiterated its revenue outlook as it reported second-quarter results in line with expectations on Monday.

Austria’s biggest telecoms operator said quarterly revenues fell 2 percent to 1.04 billion euros ($1.39 billion) and comparable earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 10 percent to 330 million euros.

The company, in which Carlos Slim’s America Movil has a nearly 24 percent stake, reiterated it expected full-year revenue of around 4.1 billion euros, and said its capital expenditure for the year would be 650-700 million euros. It had forecast around 700 million before. ($1 = 0.7490 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Michael Shields)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.