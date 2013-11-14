FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Telekom Austria Q3 core profit drops 13 percent
November 14, 2013 / 6:16 AM / 4 years ago

Telekom Austria Q3 core profit drops 13 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Telekom Austria reported a 5 percent drop in third-quarter revenues and a 13 percent fall in core earnings as operating expenses rose in Austria and Croatia slashed roaming charges, it said on Thursday.

Austria’s biggest telecoms operator, which faces an imminent billion-euro ($1.3 billion) bill for Europe’s most expensive frequency auction, stuck to its forecast for full-year earnings and a dividend of 0.05 euros.

Comparable earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) came in at 358 million euros for the quarter to end-September on revenues of 1.04 billion euros, Telekom Austria said.

Analysts had on average expected revenues of 1.05 billion euros and EBITDA of 358 million euros for the Austria and central Europe operator, according to a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Michael Shields)

