Telekom Austria sees no outlook change after Q3
#Credit Markets
November 14, 2012 / 4:06 PM / 5 years ago

Telekom Austria sees no outlook change after Q3

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

VIENNA, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Telekom Austria has no reason to change its outlook for the fourth quarter or next year after reporting stronger-than-expected third-quarter results, its finance chief told analysts on Wednesday.

“We don’t see any evidence why we should change the outlook for the next year. Just one quarter, the third quarter, which is better than your expectations, does not allow us to change our view,” Hans Tschuden said on a conference call.

Tschuden added that Telekom Austria would continue to use free cash flow to deleverage but would not raise fresh capital or sell assets to cut debt faster.

“A capital increase is out of the question and... we have no better opportunities to invest our money than in our current assets,” he said.

Asked whether Telekom Austria’s agreed acquisition of budget mobile brand Yesss from Orange Austria still looked attractive in light of market changes since the deal was agreed, Chief Executive Hannes Ametsreiter declined to comment. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by David Cowell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
