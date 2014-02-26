Telekom Austria targets 2014 core profit turnaround-report

VIENNA, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Telekom Austria aims to increase its core profit this year for the first time since 2009, Chief Financial Officer Hans Tschuden told Austria’s Boerse Express newsletter.

“The big goal for 2014 is to achieve an EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) turnaround... which will be a great challenge,” he said in an interview after the company released 2013 results on Wednesday.

Telekom Austria said earlier it expected sales to decline by about 3 percent this year. The company has stopped giving official profit forecasts. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Michael Shields)