FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Watchdog approves Slim's Telekom Austria stake
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
Technology
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 27, 2012 / 1:26 PM / 5 years ago

Watchdog approves Slim's Telekom Austria stake

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

VIENNA, July 27 (Reuters) - Austria’s competition regulator approved Carlos Slim’s bid to buy more than a quarter of Telekom Austria, saying on Friday that it saw no reason to block the move, part of the telecoms mogul’s first foray into Europe.

“We received no objections and we had no objections ourselves,” a spokesman for the Austrian Competition Authority told Reuters.

Austria’s Economy Ministry could also block the acquisition under a law that limits the ownership of non-European investors in strategic sectors such as telecoms.

An Economy Ministry spokesman declined to comment on Friday about whether it was examining the matter.

America Movil , which is controlled by billionaire Slim, owns 6.8 percent of Telekom Austria and is seeking to buy as much as 22.8 percent.

Together with the 3.1 percent stake that Slim’s family owns, this would pass the 25 percent threshold that could trigger state intervention.

The Austrian government owns 28.4 percent of the telecoms provider, which was formerly wholly state-owned.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.