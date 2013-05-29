Telekom Austria denies plans eastern expansion with Slim

VIENNA, May 29 (Reuters) - Telekom Austria has rebutted reports it is planning further expansion in eastern Europe with major shareholder Carlos Slim after the Mexican billionaire took a 23 percent stake in Austria’s leading telecoms operator last year.

Analysts have been eyeing Telekom Austria and Dutch KPN for signs of major new strategic moves since Slim’s America Movil Latin American telecoms group bought into the pair in a 4 billion-euro ($5 billion) foray into Europe last year.

Slim, rated by Forbes as the world’s richest man, has so far done little to make his presence felt in either company while the value of his investments has more than halved.

Local newspapers reported in the past month that Telekom Austria - which already has operations in seven other central and eastern European countries including Bulgaria, Croatia and Belarus - was putting together a new holding company to fund more expansion in eastern Europe.

“There are no concrete plans for an eastern Europe expansion, and we are not planning to set up a holding company,” Rudolf Kemler said in answer to a shareholder’s question at the company’s annual general meeting.

“If Telekom Austria would need extra capital for an acquisition then we would have to see, but that’s not an issue at the moment.”

America Movil itself is struggling amid increasingly aggressive regulation and competition in Latin America.

Telekom Austria Chief Executive Hannes Ametsreiter said his company was looking at international synergies with America Movil as well as KPN in the areas of wholesale purchasing or network backbones, but declined to give details.

“We’ll have more to say about that in due course,” he said.

Ametsreiter said competition remained tough despite a consolidation of the Austrian mobile market to three from four carriers at the start of the year. “These are rough times for telecom operators in Europe,” he said.

All of Europe’s major carriers are facing declines in their traditional cash cow businesses of voice calls and SMS text messages at the cost of Internet services, from which they have not yet learned how to make money.

Their problems are compounded by consumer-friendly European regulation of prices in previously lucrative areas such as international roaming, as well as the large numbers of competitors and an economic downturn on the continent.

Telekom Austria is forecasting a revenue drop this year to 4.1 billion euros from 4.3 billion last year, and is cutting capital expenditure and costs.