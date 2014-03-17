FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Slim completes bundling of Telekom Austria stakes
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 17, 2014 / 11:30 AM / 4 years ago

Slim completes bundling of Telekom Austria stakes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, March 17 (Reuters) - Mexican telecoms tycoon Carlos Slim has finished consolidating his company and family stakes in Telekom Austria into a blocking minority, the Austrian firm said on Monday in a regulatory filing.

Slim’s America Movil controls since last week the entire 26.8 percent stake that was previously split with a family foundation, it has informed Telekom Austria.

That is enough to veto big decisions at the Austrian firm but below the 30-percent mandatory takeover offer threshold.

The move announced in January clarified Slim’s position in the eyes of regulators that monitor when stakeholdings become large enough to trigger takeover bids.

Austrian state holding company OIAG remains Telekom Austria’s biggest shareholder with a 28 percent stake.

Austria and America Movil are in talks on pooling their stakes but have not moved to formal negotiations, the state holding company said last week.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.