FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Telekom Austria rules out hostile move by Carlos Slim
Sections
Featured
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Entertainment
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 18, 2013 / 12:23 PM / 4 years ago

Telekom Austria rules out hostile move by Carlos Slim

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Telekom Austria’s chief executive Hannes Ametsreiter does not expect key shareholder Carlos Slim’s America Movil to make any unfriendly moves towards the Austrian company, he said on Friday.

“The Mexicans have shown themselves to be good partners. One thing I think they won’t do is to act in a hostile way,” he told the Gewinn Messe retail investor fair, adding he did not know if America Movil intended to increase its near 23 percent stake.

Speculation about a potential move on Telekom Austria emerged after America Movil dropped its takeover offer earlier this week for Dutch group KPN, the other company Slim had targeted as a bridgehead for expanding into Europe.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.