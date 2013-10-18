Telekom Austria rules out hostile move by Carlos Slim

VIENNA, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Telekom Austria’s chief executive Hannes Ametsreiter does not expect key shareholder Carlos Slim’s America Movil to make any unfriendly moves towards the Austrian company, he said on Friday.

“The Mexicans have shown themselves to be good partners. One thing I think they won’t do is to act in a hostile way,” he told the Gewinn Messe retail investor fair, adding he did not know if America Movil intended to increase its near 23 percent stake.

Speculation about a potential move on Telekom Austria emerged after America Movil dropped its takeover offer earlier this week for Dutch group KPN, the other company Slim had targeted as a bridgehead for expanding into Europe.