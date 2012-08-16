Telekom Austria sees politicians positive on Slim

VIENNA, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Telekom Austria is receiving positive signals from politicians who must approve billionaire Carlos Slim’s bid to take a major stake in the company, Chief Executive Hannes Ametsreiter said on Thursday.

“It looks like positive signals from the political side,” Ametsreiter told journalists on the sidelines of a news conference after the company warned it would not hit its full-year sales and profit targets.

Slim’s America Movil has agreed to buy 21 percent of Telekom Austria from another investor, and together with other holdings the company and Slim family already have could amass a stake of more than a quarter of the company.

Austria’s competition regulator has approved the bid but the Economy Ministry could still block it under rules that restrict ownership of strategic national industries by non-Europeans.