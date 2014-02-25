FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
February 25, 2014 / 7:20 AM / 4 years ago

Austria open to Telekom Austria pact with Slim

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Austria is interested in the prospect of forming a shareholder pact with Carlos Slim’s America Movil to pool their stakes in Telekom Austria , the economy minister said.

Mexican telecoms group America Movil, which holds 27 percent of Telekom Austria, said on Monday it could start formal talks to create a shareholder syndicate with the Austrian government, which holds 28 percent.

Austrian Economy Minister Reinhold Mitterlehner said on Tuesday: “That is the development of a prospect that is definitely interesting.” (Reporting by Michael Shields; Writing by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Mark Potter)

