Slim in talks for further 21 pct of Tel Austria-sources
June 14, 2012 / 1:26 PM / in 5 years

Slim in talks for further 21 pct of Tel Austria-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON/VIENNA, June 14 (Reuters) - Telekom Austria AG shareholder Ronny Pecik is in advanced talks to sell his 21 percent stake to Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim, who is seeking to expand his telecom empire into Europe, according people familiar with the matter.

If the talks are fruitful, it would be a big step in Slim’s effort to expand the footprint of his company America Movil’s in Europe. Slim already owns 4.1 percent of Telekom Austria.

The Mexican telecom operator, which is now present in a roughly a dozen Latin American countries, has also mounted a raid on Dutch telecoms operator KPN via a tender offer for 28 percent of its shares.

Pecik declined to comment on Thursday.

A spokesman for America Movil declined to comment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
