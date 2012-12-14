FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Watchdog confirms Telekom Austria has Yesss get-out
December 14, 2012 / 9:06 AM / 5 years ago

Watchdog confirms Telekom Austria has Yesss get-out

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Austria’s telecoms regulator said Telekom Austria could walk away from its takeover of budget mobile brand Yesss if regulatory approval was not secured by Jan. 31.

A collapse of the agreement to buy Yesss from Orange Austria would jeopardise Hutchison’s 1.3 billion euro ($1.7 billion) agreed takeover of Orange Austria, as the two deals are linked.

“That would be a critical situation for the merger,” Georg Serentschy, in charge of telecommunications and post for the RTR regulator, told journalists on Friday. ($1 = 0.7641 euro) (Reporting by Angelika Gruber; Writing by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Dan Lalor)

