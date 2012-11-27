FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hutchison expects EU approval for Orange Austria buy
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
November 27, 2012 / 11:16 AM / in 5 years

Hutchison expects EU approval for Orange Austria buy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Hutchison Whampoa expects the European Commission to approve its 1.3 billion euro ($1.7 billion) takeover of Orange Austria after a linked deal was approved on Tuesday.

Telekom Austria got the go-ahead to buy Orange Austria’s discount mobile brand Yesss, paving the way for the acquisiton of Orange Austria by Hutchison 3G, known as “3”, to go ahead.

“Three welcomes the Austrian cartel court’s approval of A1’s acquisition of Yesss and also expects the European Commission to approve 3’s takeover of Orange,” Hutchison said in a statement, referring to Telekom Austria’s main brand, A1. ($1 = 0.7713 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan)

