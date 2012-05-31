FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 31, 2012 / 3:15 PM / 5 years ago

Telekom Austria files Yesss deal with regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, May 31 (Reuters) - Telekom Austria has notified the Austrian Federal Competition Authority of its proposed acquisition of mobile phone operator Yesss, setting up a regulatory decision by the end of June, it said on Thursday.

The Yesss deal is part of Hutchison 3G’s (H3G) pending takeover of Orange Austria from France Telecom. That transaction depends on Telekom Austria’s getting approval to buy the Yesss business now owned by Orange.

“A Phase I decision ... from the Austrian Federal Competition Authority and the Federal Cartel Attorney is expected by the end of June 2012,” it said in a statement.

H3G on May 7 notified the European Commission of its proposed acquisition of Orange Austria, which means the two separate reviews can wrap up around the same time, it added.

“A potential second phase of the Austrian merger control proceedings may take up to the end of 2012,” it said. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Will Waterman)

