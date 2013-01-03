FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Telekom Austria closes Yesss acquisition
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
January 3, 2013 / 1:30 PM / 5 years ago

Telekom Austria closes Yesss acquisition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Telekom Austria has completed its 390 million euro ($516 million) acquisition of discount brand Yesss from Orange Austria.

“After fulfillment of all conditions, in particular the closing of the acquisition of Orange Austria by Hutchison 3G Austria Holdings GmbH, the closing of the transaction and the payment of the purchase price occurred today,” it said on Thursday.

Telekom Austria was referring to a related deal for Hutchison Whampoa to buy Orange Austria for 1.3 billion euros.

That deal is also set to close within days, sources close to the matter have told Reuters. ($1 = 0.7553 euro) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Dan Lalor)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.