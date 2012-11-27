FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cartel court OKs Telekom Austria takeover of Yesss
November 27, 2012 / 10:20 AM / in 5 years

Cartel court OKs Telekom Austria takeover of Yesss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Austria’s Cartel Court has unconditionally approved Telekom Austria’s proposed takeover of Orange Austria’s discount mobile brand Yesss, Telekom Austria said on Tuesday.

The court ruling is not legally binding and can still be challenged by Austrian anti-trust authorities, the company added.

The Yesss acquisition is also dependent on regulatory approval of a 1.3 billion euro ($1.7 billion) agreement for Hutchison Whampoa to buy Orange Austria, it said. (Reporting by Michael Shields)

