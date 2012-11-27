Cartel court OKs Telekom Austria takeover of Yesss

VIENNA, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Austria’s Cartel Court has unconditionally approved Telekom Austria’s proposed takeover of Orange Austria’s discount mobile brand Yesss, Telekom Austria said on Tuesday.

The court ruling is not legally binding and can still be challenged by Austrian anti-trust authorities, the company added.

The Yesss acquisition is also dependent on regulatory approval of a 1.3 billion euro ($1.7 billion) agreement for Hutchison Whampoa to buy Orange Austria, it said. (Reporting by Michael Shields)