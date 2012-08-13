FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Telenet to take on more debt and buy back shares
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 13, 2012 / 6:16 AM / 5 years ago

Telenet to take on more debt and buy back shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Belgium’s largest cable operator Telenet said on Monday it plans to take on up to 700 million euros ($861.98 million) in debt and use the money to buy back shares.

“Telenet ... intends to implement a shareholder remuneration policy consisting mainly of share repurchases,” it said in a statement.

“Telenet believes that the combination of the adjustment to the capital structure and the revised shareholder remuneration will allow for a more efficient balance sheet.”

The company added it does not see itself making any major acquisitions in the foreseeable future. ($1 = 0.8121 euros) (Reporting By Ben Deighton. Editing By Sebastian Moffett.)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.