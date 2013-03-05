FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Telenet replaces CEO, former Austar chief to head company
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
March 5, 2013 / 7:00 AM / in 5 years

Telenet replaces CEO, former Austar chief to head company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, March 5 (Reuters) - Belgian telecom and cable operator Telenet NV said on Tuesday that its chief executive would be leaving, to be replaced by the former head of Australian pay-TV firm Austar United Communications.

Duco Sickinghe will step down from its executive duties on March 31 and as a director at the occasion of the annual shareholders meeting on April 24.

He will be replaced by John Porter, a 55-year-old with dual Australian and U.S. citizenship. Porter was chief executive of Austar until it was taken over by Foxtel last year. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.