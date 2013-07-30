Telenet Q2 core profit higher than expected

BRUSSELS, July 30 (Reuters) - Belgian cable group Telenet on Tuesday reported better-than-expected core profits in the second quarter as it spent less on securing new mobile phone customers and kept costs down.

Adjusted core profit in the second quarter rose 11 percent to 216.3 million euros ($286.7 million) above the 212 million euros expected in a Reuters poll of six analysts.

The group kept its 2013 guidance for revenues to grow by between 10 and 11 percent and core profit to grow by between 7 and 8 percent. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)