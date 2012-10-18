FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mobile, customer upgrades boost Telenet Q3 profits
October 18, 2012 / 3:46 PM / 5 years ago

Mobile, customer upgrades boost Telenet Q3 profits

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MECHELEN, Belgium, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Belgian cable and telecoms operator Telenet posted better-than-expected third-quarter results on Thursday, thanks to more customers signing up for combined service packs and a surge in demand for its mobile offering.

In the third quarter, Telenet said that 22,800 customers took up three of the group’s services - TV, broadband and fixed telephony, known as triple-play offers.

The company, the subject of a $2.6 billion buyout offer by majority shareholder Liberty Global, said 39 percent of its overall customer base had now become triple-play subscribers up from 35 percent a year ago.

The group, which provides its services in the north of Belgium and in parts of Brussels, said 65,500 new customers had made the switch to the new mobile offering it launched in August, a record.

Telenet repeated its 2012 outlook for revenue and core profit growth of 7-8 percent, which it had upgraded earlier this year from 5-6 percent.

Liberty Global offered 35 euros per Telenet share, though the stock has recently risen above the bid price, indicating market participants expect a sweetened offer.

Telenet did not comment on the offer on Thursday

Overall, adjusted core profit (EBITDA) rose about 8 percent in the third quarter to 202.2 million euros ($265.3 million), just above the 197 million euros expected in a Reuters consensus of eight analysts.

