Telenet cautions on 2014 growth after share buy-back plan
February 13, 2014 / 6:20 AM / 4 years ago

Telenet cautions on 2014 growth after share buy-back plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Belgian cable group Telenet forecast a slight slowing of growth in the year ahead with a note of caution about competitors gaining access to its network after proposing a 50 million euro share buy-back.

The group, in which U.S. investor Liberty Global has a 58.3 percent stake, reported a 9 percent increase in fourth-quarter adjusted core profit (EBITDA) to 205.7 million euros ($279.5 million), just above the average expectation in a Reuters poll of 204 million euros. ($1 = 0.7359 euros) (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop, editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)

