UPDATE 1-Telenet offers fewer cheap phones, cuts costs to boost profit

BRUSSELS, July 30 (Reuters) - Belgian cable group Telenet on Tuesday reported better-than-expected core profits in the second quarter as it spent less on offering new mobile customers cheaper phones and kept general costs down.

Telenet is one of the winners in the Belgian telecoms market, shaken up by a new law limiting the maximum duration of telecoms contracts to six months, which has led many mobile users to switch operators.

It launched aggressive new mobile offers last year to attract customers from rivals Belgacom, Mobistar and KPN’s BASE.

The group said its mobile phone business, which uses Mobistar’s network, attracted 50,000 new customers in the second quarter, taking a market share of 9 percent in Belgium one year after it was started.

Adjusted core profit in the second quarter rose 11 percent to 216.3 million euros ($286.7 million), above the 212 million euros expected in a Reuters poll of six analysts.

The group kept its 2013 guidance for revenues to grow by between 10 and 11 percent and core profit to grow by between 7 and 8 percent, but the group said it was not being overly cautious.

“If you look at our historical performance the first and fourth quarters are always the weakest and the second and third are always the best,” Chief Financial Officer Renaat Berckmoes said.

“I think overall the 7 to 8 percent we have in our guidance is fine. It’s still early days,” he added.

Mobistar, hit hard by the increased mobile competition, complained that operators such as Belgacom and Telenet were able to offer very low mobile rates because of a cushion from high prices for fixed-line services.

Fixed line operators have been ordered to open up their networks, but they are still awaiting the result of an appeal against this ruling by the telecoms regulator.

Opening up Telenet’s network to competitors such as Mobistar would see competing offers being launched in the second-quarter of 2014 at the earliest, Telenet said.

Telenet’s shares were suspended on Tuesday after the results for the second quarter were leaked on social media. They had been due for release after the stock market closed. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)