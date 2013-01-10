FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Telenet 2012 revenue beats forecasts
January 10, 2013 / 7:10 AM / 5 years ago

Telenet 2012 revenue beats forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Belgium’s biggest broadband cable firm Telenet said on Thursday its 2012 revenue increase was higher than its guided range in preliminary results released in time for the end of a bid by its majority shareholder.

Liberty Global, a U.S.-based cable operator that already has an over 50 percent stake in Telenet, launched a 35 euros per share bid to take full control of Telenet in December last year, which ends on Friday.

Telenet said its 2012 revenues rose by 8.2 percent to 1.489 billion euros ($1.94 billion), while 23 analysts polled by ThomsonReuters I/B/E/S had on average forecast of 1.477 billion euros. The company had forecast revenues would rise 7-8 percent.

$1 = 0.7667 euros Reporting By Ben Deighton; Editing by Adrian Croft

