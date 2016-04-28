Belgium's Telenet sees higher integration cost for BASE

BRUSSELS, April 28 (Reuters) - Belgian cable operator Telenet said it does not expect any growth in core profit (EBITDA) in 2016 as it faces higher cost in integrating KPN’s Belgian mobile unit which it agreed to buy last year.

The group said on Thursday it now saw the cost for integrating BASE, the mobile unit, at 300 million euros ($339.99 million), compared with an earlier estimate of 240 million euros.

Most of these costs are related to network investments, Telenet added.

Telenet said it now expected overall synergies of 220 million euros, above the 150 million euros earlier forecast, mainly because it could terminate an agreement to use the mobile network of Mobistar at the end of 2017.

For the first quarter, Telenet reported EBITDA, excluding one-off items, of 262.1 million euros, in line with a Thomson Reuters poll of six analysts. ($1 = 0.8824 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)