FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Liberty Global raises stake in Telenet to 58 pct
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 14, 2013 / 11:20 PM / 5 years ago

Liberty Global raises stake in Telenet to 58 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 14 (Reuters) - U.S. cable group Liberty Global raised its stake in Belgian group Telenet to 58 percent from 50.2 percent.

Liberty is seeking to strengthen its grip on Telenet, which is benefiting from expansion across a range of telecom services. Liberty has been the controlling shareholder in the company since 2007.

The cable company offered to buy Telenet, which provides television, broadband and mobile phone services in the Dutch-speaking north of Belgium, in September for 35 euros per share or 1.96 billion euros ($2.6 billion) for the remaining stake in the company.

It said in November that it would not raise the offer price, and launched a cash offer the next month for Telenet’s shares and securities through its subsidiary Binan Investments B.V.

Liberty said on Monday that 9.5 million shares and 3,000 warrants were tendered under the offer, giving it access to voting rights in Telenet that it did not already own and that were not held by Telenet.

“Liberty Global is reviewing the current organization, governance and reporting structure at Telenet with the intention of effecting a closer management integration of Telenet within its European operations,” Liberty said in a statement.

Liberty Global’s shares closed down 1 percent at $66.77 on Monday on the Nasdaq.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.