UPDATE 1-Telenet told to open network to other operators

BRUSSELS, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Belgian cable operator Telenet will have to offer wholesale access on its network to competitors, after a Brussels court rejected Telenet’s appeal, the group said on Tuesday.

The decision will enable Belgium’s second-largest mobile phone operator Mobistar, which has been struggling to sell its TV and broadband products as it does not have a fixed network of its own, to access Telenet’s network.

So far Mobistar has relied on a satellite feed for its TV product and required customers to install a satellite dish, which competing products by Telenet and Belgium’s largest telecoms Belgacom do not require.

The two companies already have a deal whereby Telenet uses Mobistar’s network to offer mobile phone services to its clients.

Telenet said in an initial statement that the decision harmed investments and innovation in its network.

The ruling of the Brussels court of appeal had originally been scheduled for late April but was repeatedly postponed.

The regulator’s decision to open up Telenet’s network could still be overturned, as another court case is still pending, with a ruling expected in the course of 2013, Telenet said.

Telenet argues the regulator’s plans will allow competitors unfairly to offer cheaper products without incurring the costs of setting up networks of their own.

