Telenet sees similar growth in 2015, plans share buy-back

BRUSSELS, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Belgian cable operator Telenet forecast similar revenue growth this year as in 2015 and said it planned to buy back shares worth up to 50 million euros ($56.6 million) in the next six months.

Core profit, adjusted for one offs, rose 3 percent in the fourth quarter to 212.6 million euros ($240.5 million), above the average 209 million expected in a Reuters poll of nine analysts.

Telenet, which uses the network of Mobistar to offer its mobile services, said it added 26,000 new post-paid mobile phone subscribers in the fourth quarter, a slowdown from the 47,700 new customers added in the third quarter.

The group said it expected revenue growth of 4-5 percent in 2015 with adjusted core profit growing between by about 4 percent.

In 2014 revenues grew 4 percent with core profit increasing by 7 percent. ($1 = 0.8839 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek and Philip Blenkinsop)