Telenet cuts 2014 revenue outlook On lower handset sales

BRUSSELS, July 31 (Reuters) - Belgian telecoms group Telenet on Thursday cut its 2014 revenue outlook as it is expected to make less from low margin mobile handset sales and from broadcasting analogue TV channels.

The company, which mainly offers its services in the north of the country and parts of Brussels, forecast 2014 revenues to grow by between 4 and 5 percent, down from a previous guidance of 6 to 7 percent.

Telenet kept its outlook for core profit (EBITDA), seen growing by 5 to 6 percent over the course of the year.

Core profit rose 3 percent in the second quarter to 222.3 million euros ($297.75 million), just below the 225 million expected in a Reuters poll of six analysts.

Telenet has had a major impact on the Belgian mobile phone market, offering services through an agreement with mobile operator Mobistar, and said it had 820,800 mobile customers in the second quarter, a 22 percent increase from last year.