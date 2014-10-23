Telenet Q3 core profit above expectations.

BRUSSELS, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Belgian cable operator Telenet on Thursday reported better-than-expected core profit in the third quarter, as it sold more of its higher-priced broadband and TV packages and added more customers to its mobile phone service

Core profit rose 4 percent in the third quarter to 227.3 million euros ($287.24 million), above the 223 million expected in a Reuters poll of six analysts.

Telenet, in which U.S. group Liberty Global has a 56.8 percent stake, kept its outlook for core profit to grow between 5 and 6 percent in 2014. (1 US dollar = 0.7913 euro) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)