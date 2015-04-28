FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Telenet says market for Internet, TV tough in first quarter
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 28, 2015 / 5:31 AM / 2 years ago

Telenet says market for Internet, TV tough in first quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, April 28 (Reuters) - Belgian cable operator Telenet said on Tuesday it had increased the number of mobile clients in the first quarter of the year, but added that tough competition resulted in slower growth of broadband and TV subscribers.

The company, in which U.S. group Liberty Global has a majority stake, kept its outlook for 2015 core profit expansion of about 4 percent, with revenues increasing 4 to 5 percent.

Core profit fell 1 percent in the first quarter to 235 million euros ($255.5 million), just below the 236 million expected in a Reuters poll of five analysts. The decline was the result of a 12.5 million euros one-off gain included in the figures last year.

Earlier this month, Telenet said it would buy KPN’s Belgian business Base for 1.3 billion euros, putting it on a stronger footing to compete with state owned operator Proximus .

$1 = 0.9199 euros Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.