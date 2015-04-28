UPDATE 1-Telenet says fixed-line, TV market tough in first quarter

(Adds details on businesses)

BRUSSELS, April 28 (Reuters) - Belgian cable operator Telenet said on Tuesday it had increased the number of mobile clients in the first quarter of the year, but added that tough competition resulted in slower growth of broadband and TV subscribers.

The company, in which U.S. group Liberty Global has a majority stake, kept its outlook for 2015 core profit expansion of about 4 percent, with revenues increasing 4 to 5 percent.

Telenet said it added 30,200 mobile subscribers in the first quarter of 2015, compared to the 26,000 subscribers added in the fourth quarter, as it gave away discounted mobile phones with contracts to attract customers.

The group’s fixed-line businesses did not perform as well and average revenue per user was 48.8 euros in the first quarter, up 6 percent compared a year earlier but down from the 50.3 euros in the final quarter of 2014.

Core profit fell 1 percent in the first quarter to 235 million euros ($255.5 million), just below the 236 million expected in a Reuters poll of five analysts. The decline was the result of a 12.5 million euros one-off gain included in the figures last year.

Earlier this month, Telenet said it would buy KPN’s Belgian business Base for 1.3 billion euros, putting it on a stronger footing to compete with Proximus, in which the Belgian state has a majority stake.