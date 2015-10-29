Telenet grows number of mobile subscribers, loses TV customers

BRUSSELS, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Belgian cable group Telenet added 23,500 mobile subscribers in the third quarter of 2015 it said on Thursday, although it expected TV customers to keep diminishing.

The group, in which U.S. investor Liberty Global has a majority stake, recorded an adjusted EBITDA of 242.8 million euros ($265.53 million) in the third quarter, a 7 percent increase on the previous year.

Telenet said it was well on track to deliver its full year outlook as reported in July, when it said it expected revenues to grow by 5 to 6 percent, and adjusted EBITDA to increase by between 4 and 5 percent.

However it lost 4,100 customers for its TV services over the third quarter, which it said was due to tough competition from other providers. Telenet said it expected this to continue, although subscribers to its packages combining TV, broadband and fixed phone were forecast to grow.

The group announced the acquisition of Dutch peer KPN’s Belgian unit BASE in April, which it expects to complete by March next year. ($1 = 0.9144 euros) (Reporting by Julia Fioretti, editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)