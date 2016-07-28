Telenet cautious about growth in the second half of 2016

BRUSSELS, July 28 (Reuters) - Belgian cable operator Telenet on Thursday said core profit in the first half of 2016 increased, but added tough competition and an impact from regulation could hit profit in the second half.

Core profit grew 1 percent in the second quarter to 290.4 million euros ($321.33 million), just below the 292 million expected in a Reuters poll of five analysts.

The group kept its 2016 outlook for revenues to grow by up to 2 percent and adjusted core profit (EBITDA) to remain unchanged compared to last year. ($1 = 0.9038 euros) (Reporting by Manon Jacob; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)