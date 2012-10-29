FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Telenet shares remain suspended on Monday - regulator
#Market News
October 29, 2012 / 7:45 AM / in 5 years

Telenet shares remain suspended on Monday - regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Shares of Belgian cable operator Telenet remained suspended on Monday, pending the release of further information, the Belgian regulator said.

The group’s shares have been suspended since Thursday morning with the regulator saying that the group was in possession of material information which it needed to make public.

Telenet is subject to a 35 euros per share bid by U.S. cable group Liberty Global but shares have traded just above the bid level for two weeks.

On Thursday, Liberty Global said in a filing with the American regulator SEC that it would make a public statement regarding the transaction but gave no further details.

