BRIEF-Telenet extends offer for term loans Q, R and T
#Credit Markets
March 24, 2014 / 4:06 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Telenet extends offer for term loans Q, R and T

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, March 24 (Reuters) - Telenet Group Holding NV : * Telenet announces extension offer for term loans Q, R and T and redemption of senior secured notes due 2016 * Proceeds of any new money raised to supplement non-rolled exposure will be used to repay 5.30 percent senior secured notes due 2016 * Holders of term loans Q, R and T invited to extend maturity to June 2022 in new loan w with minimum size EUR500.0 million * Says transaction will be leverage neutral and will further extend the average life of Telenet’s debt * Telenet International finance seeks to extend both tenor and size of EUR158.0 million revolving facility

