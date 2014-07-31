BRIEF-Telenet Group Holding says H1 revenue rises 3 pct

July 31 (Reuters) - Telenet Group Holding Nv
* Confident to achieve 5-6% adjusted EBITDA growth for full year
* Multiple-play strategy and focus on great customer experience drove further churn improvement
* Revenue of eur 838.8 million in H1 2014, up 3 pct YOY
* Adjusted ebitda of eur460.1 million in h1 2014, up 10% yoy
* Board of directors will decide on shareholder remuneration towards end of q3 2014
* Relative outlook for accrued capicapex as a percentage of revenue was maintained with free cash flow expected to remain within eur230-240 million range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: