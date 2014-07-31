FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Telenet Group Holding says H1 revenue rises 3 pct
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
July 31, 2014 / 5:05 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Telenet Group Holding says H1 revenue rises 3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Telenet Group Holding Nv

* Confident to achieve 5-6% adjusted EBITDA growth for full year

* Multiple-play strategy and focus on great customer experience drove further churn improvement

* Revenue of eur 838.8 million in H1 2014, up 3 pct YOY

* Adjusted ebitda of eur460.1 million in h1 2014, up 10% yoy

* Board of directors will decide on shareholder remuneration towards end of q3 2014

* Relative outlook for accrued capicapex as a percentage of revenue was maintained with free cash flow expected to remain within eur230-240 million range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
