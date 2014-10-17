FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Norway's Telenor completes takeover of India's Telewings
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
October 17, 2014 / 10:46 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Norway's Telenor completes takeover of India's Telewings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Telenor says:

* Telenor Group has completed the acquisition of the 26-per cent ownership stake in Telewings, held by Lakshdeep Investment and Finance.

* As a result, Telenor now takes full ownership of the company that operates under the brand name Uninor.

* The process was finalised after Telenor received approval from the Indian government’s Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) to increase its stake from 74 per cent to 100 per cent. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)

