UPDATE 1-Telenor sees Asian recovery in Q4

* Sees better Q4 in Pakistan and Malaysia

* Nordic margins seen pressured in Q4 from handset sales

* Shares rise over 4 percent (Adds detail, stock, analyst)

OSLO, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Mobile telephone firm Telenor expects a recovery in its key Asian operations in the fourth quarter after relatively weak figures in the previous three months, it said on Wednesday.

Markets in India, Malaysia and Pakistan all suffered for different reasons but the current period indicates the company has turned a corner, Chief Executive Jon Fredrik Baksaas told a news conference.

“DiGi (in Malaysia) will pick up toward normal service in the fourth quarter after network issues ... while we anticipate Pakistan will recover as well,” Baksaas told a news conference.

Telenor, which has over 150 million customers in Europe and Asia, added that its Indian unit was also seeing signs up a pick up in usage after suffering from restructuring and from uncertainty due to the looming loss of its license following an industry-wide corruption probe.

However, its Grameenphone unit in Bangladesh is “yet to find” the best operating model while competitive pressures in Denmark will remain a difficulty, Baksaas added.

Telenor shares rose over 4 percent in early trade on the bullish Asian outlook and better-than-expected third quarter results announced after the market closed on Tuesday.

“The share has been negatively affected (recently) by fairly weak reports from its Nordic peers as well as from weak results from its listed Asian operations,” Nordea said in a note.

“With a solid performance in Scandinavia, we believe Telenor is set to recoup the poor performance in recent weeks,” it said as it raised its recommendation on the stock to strong buy.

Brokerage Jefferies added: “Results such as these add credibility to recently announced ambitious medium-term targets”

Telenor, which reported exceptionally strong third-quarter margins in the Nordic countries, said margins in the current quarter could come under pressure due to a seasonal surge in handset sales, which are generally less profitable than services. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)